Professor Peter Cochrane OBE, ex-CTO of BT and now a consultant and professor at the University of Suffolk's School of Science, Technology and Engeering. Professor Cochrane writes regularly for Computing:

Check out the Computing archive for more.

Dr Kuan Hon is a director with Fieldfisher's Privacy, Security & Information Law team, qualified as an English solicitor and New York (USA) attorney. She is an expert in data protection law, and author of the book 'Data Localization Laws and Policy'. She has both written for Computing, and contributed to Computing articles and events. In particular, Dr Kuan Hon is an expert advisor in GDPR:

Check out the Computing archive for more, and the Computing Events portal for details of Computing's upcoming shows, webinars and more.

Alan Reed is head of sports development at Hillside Technology, part of bet365. He is an expert in programming languages such as Golang and other new development tools, systems development, and developing in the cloud with Kubernetes:

James Robbins is the former CIO of Northumbrian Water and Drax, and now CIO at logistics and supply-chain firm ArrowXL:

Anu Sachdeva is digital transformation leader with Genpact, with more than 27 years of experience across North America, Europe and Asia in financial services:

Mark Ridley has been CIO of Reed.co.uk and Blenheim Chalcott. He is now the owner and founder of Ridley Industries:

Alex Fishlock is co-founder and chief executive of consulting and trouble-shooting specialist Catapult. Clients include BT, HSBC, Zoopla and Barclays:

Steve Barrett is vice president of EMEA sales at digital operations management platform PagerDuty, a software-as-a-service solution for businesses from SMEs to global enterprises:

Zoey Forbes is an associate at law firm Harbottle & Lewis, specialising in the creative industries - in particular, intellectual property rights across different media formats and territories:

Mark Tighe is chief executive of tax consultancy Catax, which specialises in advising UK companies in the technology sector:

Sanjay Srivastava is chief digital officer at outsourcing giant Genpact. He runs Genpact's growing Digital business, overseeing the Genpact Cora platform and all Digital products and services:

Leon Deakin is a partner at Coffin Mew, heading up the law firm's employment practice, with a special interest in the area of 'lawtech':

Guy Cartright is an associate solicitor at law firm Coffin Mew, specialising in data privacy and, in particular, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR):

Gary Bloom is the former CEO of storage software specialist Veritas and now CEO at NoSQL database software vendor MarkLogic:

Karl Barnfather is chairman and patent attorney at European law firm, Withers & Rogers, specialising in computing and consumer electronics:

Eerke Boiten is professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University:

Chris Painter is the CEO & founder of Omnitude, a blockchain smart platform that connects blockchain technologies, eCommerce platforms & enterprise systems. He is also the managing director of Pixel by Pixel:

James Kitching is a solicitor at law firm Coffin Mew. He is part of the organisation's tech sector, and sits on its corporate social responsibility committee:

Michael Batley is head of strategy at London-based foreign exchange multinational Travelex:

Colin Wales is business development director at public sector cloud specialist Arcus Global:

Mark Levy is director of strategy at the UK's biggest software vendor Micro Focus:

Ryan Gosling is head of partnerships and telco at Callsign

Katie Jameson is head of EMEA marketing at Act-On Software:

Andy Clowes is head of design and UI/UX at EngageHub:

Carolyn Bertin is a data protection specialist and consultant solicitor at Keystone Law:

Rohit Gupta is principal big data and cloud consultant at outsourcing giant Cognizant:

John-Paul Rooney is a patent attorney and partner at US law firm Withers & Rogers:

Dr Adrian Nish is head of threat intelligence at BAE Systems:

Ken Rugg is chief product and strategy officer at EnterpriseDB:

Ahsan Iqba is director of technology at recruitment specialist Robert Walters:

Phil Celestini is chief security and risk officer at global communications company Syniverse:

Stefan Reuther is chief Sales Officer at COPA-DATA

Jim Hietala is vice president, business development and security and Dr Pallab Saha is chief architect at The Open Group:

Bogdan Botezatu is director of threat rResearch at Bitdefender:

Mike Mimoso is editorial director at security firm Flashpoint:

Simon Johnson is general manager, UK & Ireland, at Freshworks

Krishnanand Nayak is QA lead and Jira expert at SAP Fieldglass:

Jonathan Burton is web and digital services manager at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust:

Fergus Weldon is director of Data Science at Trainline:

Emma Stevens is associate solicitor - dispute resolution at law firm Coffin Mew:

Sabine Soellheim is manager of SAP Alliances at SUSE:

Dug Cambell is a decentralisation advocate and head of outreach at MaidSafe:

Richard Agnew is vice president EMEA at Code42:

Mark Robinson is CEO of deltaDNA:

Murthy Vedula is a consultant with Wipro Technologies, specialising in energy and power utilities:

Kal Patel is managing director of digital health at Flex:

Elaine Rowlands is UK head of HR for PCMS Group:

Ross Mason is founder of MuleSoft:

Vasco Pedro is the CEO of Unbabel:

Rory Lynch is a solicitor in the media team at law firm Seddons:

Robin Fry is a director of Cerno Professional Services and a highly-experienced software IP lawyer. He is prominent in defending software audits and advising on software licensing issues:

Ben Taylor is CEO of AI-powered automation company Rainbird:

Jeff Ng is chief scientist at Founders Factory:

Marco Rottigni is chief technical security officer at Qualys:

Vikki Wiberg is senior counsel in the Employment, Pensions & Mobility practice groups at Taylor Wessing, specialising in employment and immigration matters:

Andrew Rossiter is head of technology services at global banking technology engineering firm GFT:

Mark Smith is CEO of Support Revolution, a consultancy offering lower-cost support for organisations running Oracle and SAP enterprise resource planning systems:

David Wilde is a former central and local government CIO, now working in consultancy:

Charlotte Allery is employment solicitor in the tech sector at law firm Coffin Mew

Sean Price is EMEA industry solutions director - Public Sector, at Qlik:

Anneka Burrett is head of digital experience at BrightHR:

Tom Pickersgill is the founder of recruitment firm Broadstone:

Joachim Paulini is lead architect of Snow Optimizer for SAP Software. He has ten years of experience in SAP covering development, consultancy and software architecture design, as well as implementing licence management systems for a large number of major SAP customers:

Russell Lawrence is CEO of Uniconta UK, the cloud software company started-up by Erik Damgaard, and a veteran of more than 200 ERP implementations:

Daniele Sileri is CEO and co-founder of Blockchain Studios:

Richard Watts is business development director at digital infrastructure specialist VXFIBER:

Phil Baulch is CIO of Major Business and Public Sector at BT:

Manish Jethwa is chief technology officer at infrastructure asset management technology company Yotta:

James Castro-Edwards is a partner at law firm Wedlake Bell:

Jeff Healey is senior director for Vertica at Micro Focus, the UK's biggest software firm:

Andy Berry is vice president EMEA of Software Solutions at Pitney Bowes:

Dan Adams is vice president of data product management at Pitney Bowes:

Lee Atchison is senior director of strategic architecture at New Relic:

Gary Weiss is senior vice president, general manager of security, discovery and analytics at OpenText:

Stephen Dyson is head of Industry 4.0 at digital manufacturing firm Protolabs:

Lisa Heneghan is global head of technology at accounting and consulting giant KPMG:

Paul Heath is regional director, UK & Ireland, public sector, at McAfee

Anne-Marie Imafidon is CEO of Stemettes:

Geoff Revill is a privacy campaigner and CEO of Krowdthink

Lindsay McEwan is vice president & managing director EMEA at Tealium:

Dave Marsland is engineering manager at Paddle:

Mark Weston is a partner and head of information technology, Intellectual Property and Commercial at law firm Hill Dickinson:

Tal Ater is co-founder and chief technology officer at DAV:

Morten Brøgger is CEO of Wire:

Graeme Dillane is manager, financial services at InterSystems:

Salvatore Minetti is CEO and founder Prospex:

Peter Bergstrom CSO of Terra Virtua:

Anne Sheehan is enterprise director at Vodafone UK:

Frank Krieger is vice president of governance, risk & compliance at secure cloud hosting and backup specialist iland:

Chalan Aras is vice president and general manager of NetScaler SD-WAN at Citrix:

Tim Jesser is a director at Snow Software:

Gianni Giacomelli and Prashant Shukla. Gianni Giacomelli is business leader, digital solutions and Prashant Shukla is assistant vice president, design thinking at Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation:

Nick Rycar is technical product marketing manager at Chef:

Jim Conning is managing director of Royal Mail Data Services (RMDS):

Matt West is chief marketing officer at Feefo:

Stephen Dyson is head of industry 4.0 at Protolabs:

Ralf Sydekum is Technical Manager at F5 Networks:

Oskana Howard is senior corporate associate and hHead of the Russia, Ukraine & CIS desk at Colman Coyle Solicitors:

Rob Bolton is technology director and general manager for Western Europe at Infoblox:

Andrew Lintell is regional vice president northern EMEA at Tufin:

Olivier Thereaux is head of technology at the Open Data Institute (ODI):

Paul Bell is vice president of enterprise sales at CommScope:

Mathias Golombek is chief technology officer of Exasol:

Jamie Graves is CEO and founder of ZoneFox:

Chris Petersen is co-founder and chief technology officer of LogRhythm:

Srini Bharadwaj is chieft technology officer of AI products at Genpact:

Eran Kinsbruner is lead technical evangelist at Perfecto:

Rob Pickering is CEO of technology firm IPCortex:

Maryna Ivakhnenko is a manager at travel and hospitality technology and consulting firm AltexSoft:

Jessica Figueras is chief analyst at GlobalData:

Budget: Hammond 'between a rock and a hard place'

Matt Fisher is senior vice president of product strategy at Snow Software:

Raj Mukherjee is senior vice president of product at recruitment website Indeed:

Bhavin Turakhia is the founder and CEO of Flock - a real-time messaging and collaboration app for teams:

Graeme Park is an IT security professional with over eight years' experience in IT delivery, information assurance and cybersecurity in a high-profile and fluid MoD environment. He now works as a senior consultant at Mason Advisory:

Mark Gamble is senior director of product marketing, analytics, at OpenText:

Nigel Crockford is business development manager at IT consultancy eSpida:

Jason Prasad is a senior technology analyst at Sumitomo Corp:

Ken Harper is director and mainframe product leader at mainframe managed services supplier Ensono:

Paul Alexander is co-founder of data consultancy Beyond Analysis:

Javvad Malik is an IT security professional with threat-detection and incident response company AlienVault:

David Wyatt is general manager, EMEA, at Databricks:

Paul Blore is managing director at cloud network specialist Netmetix:

Suman Nambiar is the head of AI practice at outsourcing and consulting company Mindtree:

Ian Currie is EMEA director at Dell Boomi:

Cary Wright is vice president of product management at network-monitoring specialist Endace:

Rocio de la Cruz is principal associate at law firm Gowling WLG:

Helen Davenport is a director at law firm Gowling WLG, with more than 15 years experience of advising suppliers and purchasers of technology, telecoms and outsourced services in both the public and private sector:

Rick McElroy is security strategist at security specialist Carbon Black, which was acquired by VMware in August 2019:

Matt West is chief marketing officer at reviews platform Feefo:

Sean Herbert is country manager, UK & Ireland, at endpoint management security software firm Baramundi:

Andrew Deane is Systems Development Manager for Middleware at bet365:

Alan Duric is co-founder and CTO/COO at secure collaboration company Wire:

Mark Piesing is a freelance journalist based in Oxford, UK, writing about technology, culture and the intersection between the two:

Johan Holder is CEO of Kazoup:

Kevin Gidney is co-founder of contract-management software supplier Seal Software:

Danny Rowark is director EMEA West, UK and Ireland, at SUSE:

Malcolm Murphy is technology director, Western Europe, at Infoblox

Mark Smallwood is a consultant with Mason Advisory, in MediaCityUK:

Laura Flack is head of digital safety at Barclays:

Sean Harrison Smith is managing director of Ceterna:

Akber Datoo is the founder and managing partner of D2 Legal Technology LLP (D2LT), a boutique legal data consulting firm dedicated to the capital markets space:

Nick Sacke is head of products and IoT at Comms365:

Richard Anstey is enterprise CTO at Synchronoss:

Aaron Auld is CEO of database software firm Exasol:

Don Morrison is director of government relations at security software and services specialist McAfee:

Peter Ruffley is the founder and chairman of cloud analytics company Zizo Software:

Paul Ayers is manager of enterprise memberships, EMEA, for the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to promote the use of best practices for providing security assurance within cloud computing:

Geoff Revill is founder of The Krowd and David Goodman is a consultant at Trust in Digital Life:

Sam Jardine is partner and Liam Corrigan an associate in the Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy Group of law firm Fieldfisher LLP:

David Armstrong is vice president of analytics at OpenText:

Jean-Cyril Schütterlé is vice president of product and data science at Sidetrade:

Simon Fisher is solutions architect at DevOps software specialist Chef:

Luke Jennings is chief research officer for Countercept at MWR InfoSecurity:

Jovi Umawing is a malware intelligence analyst with Malwarebytes, with more than 10 years in the anti-virus industry:

Paul Farrington is manager EMEA, solution architects, at Veracode:

The new crime model: why criminals are now holding our data for ransom rather than stealing or selling it

Nick Lambert is chief operating officer of MaidSafe: