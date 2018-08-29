Selling to the public sector? Know their business(es), not just your products
Former central and local government CIO David Wilde has this plea for tech vendors pitching to the public sector
In my line of work as a former CIO and senior leader across central and local government, now the owner and managing director of my own consulting business, I often get asked by vendors or all shapes and...
More news
ZTE: Production returns to normal following deal over sanctions
New chairman and CEO claim the company has resumed production following swingeing US penalties
Critical Windows zero-day security flaw revealed anonymously on Twitter
Microsoft working on a fix to the verified security flaw
EMEA far behind other regions in willingness to adopt automation
Single-digit percentages of European firms are using process automation, versus almost half of Asian firms
Google to take Java API case against Oracle to the Supreme Court
Eight-year Java API intellectual property battle heading to the US Supreme Court
Back to Top