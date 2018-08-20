The critical flaw of AI: data
One of the biggest flaws of artificial intelligence is poor quality data, claims MarkLogic CEO Gary Bloom
Artificial intelligence is all the rage. Governments are throwing money at it, new companies are being formed faster than they are being sold, and industry giants like Toyota and Google have set-up...
The turbulence of employment status in the gig economy
Charlotte Allery, employment solicitor in the tech sector at law firm Coffin Mew runs through the impact of recent cases on employment status in the age of the gig economy
Trusting the cloud: The dangers of unencrypted data upload
Moving to the cloud doesn't mean outsourcing your entire security infrastructure, argues Max Heinemeyer of Darktrace
Teenager appears in court accused of Apple 'hacky hack hack'
Internal Apple documents found on child's MacBook in folder named 'hacky hack hack'
