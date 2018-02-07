Computer says no': How open data can mitigate the dangers of black box AI
AI is only as good as its training data; making that data as open as possible can make it better, fairer and more trustworthy
Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently enjoying a renaissance in industry and popular imagination. For the first time, we have enough large-scale data for training AI systems: public datasets for computer...
