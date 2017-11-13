Navigating the enterprise messaging market - why and how to choose the best fit for your business needs
Companies looking for a messaging solution are spoilt for choice - how to choose the right one?
In the world of business communication technology, we've certainly come a long way. The days of slow, noisy fax machines and landline telephones are now largely a distant memory. In the last decade or...
Security researcher uncovers ingenious exploit compromising Trend Micro, Kaspersky, ZoneAlarm and other anti-virus software packages
Security flaw requires local administrative privileges
IBM plan to offer quantum computing in the cloud
IBM wants to make its quantum computing technology commercially available in the cloud by the end of the year
Boeing 757 hacked on the tarmac by Department of Homeland Security in 'controlled experiment'
Pilots not told that they were being targeted in DHS penetration test
IT decision makers' cyber security confidence is likely misplaced, survey shows
Four in 10 organisations are not properly securing their data
