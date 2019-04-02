Computing

Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing - a return to analogue computers?

Quantum computers are neither stable enough nor powerful enough to achieve very much at all at the moment, warns Professor Peter Cochrane - but could one day provide a cure for cancer

Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing – a return to analogue computers?
The 'Babbage Engine'. Completed in 2002 based on Charles Babbage's original plans for his 'Difference Engine number two', designed in 1849
  • Professor Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As an undergraduate I studied analogue and digital computing in equal measure as both were in common use in industry at the time, but had yet to find their way into commerce. After graduation I also enjoyed...

To continue reading...

More news