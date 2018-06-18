Data scientists are in-demand and well paid - so why is there a skills gap?
Meeting demand for the sexiest job of the 21st century
Our world is built on data. Each digital transaction, interaction and reaction generates and captures data, which holds within it insights on behaviours, preferences, trends and forecasts. Data scientists...
More news
Blockchain update: Forget about blockchain as basis for money, says Bank for International Settlements
Cryptocurrencies are too unstable, inefficient and untrustworthy
Hortonworks announces HDP 3.0 and increased integration with Google, Microsoft and IBM cloud services
Hadoop vendor adds containers and deep learning support to its data platform
US Cyber Command given powers to launch cyber attacks on other nations
More aggressive strategy pushed by new White House security advisor John Bolton
Should linked data sets form part of your data strategy?
CIOs at a Computing event agreed that linking data can add value, but can also introduce weaknesses
