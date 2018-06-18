Computing

Data scientists are in-demand and well paid - so why is there a skills gap?

Meeting demand for the sexiest job of the 21st century

Data scientists are in-demand and well paid - so why is there a skills gap?
Data scientists are in-demand and well paid - so why is there a skills gap?
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Our world is built on data. Each digital transaction, interaction and reaction generates and captures data, which holds within it insights on behaviours, preferences, trends and forecasts. Data scientists...

To continue reading...

More news