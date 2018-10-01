Are we speeding towards AI consciousness?
Jeff NG, Chief Scientist, Founders Factory, explains recent developments paving the way to AI consciousness and why it is important to our world's future
The uniqueness of humans is our consciousness, our ability to think and reason. It emerged from evolutionary pressures to build internal models of the environment and ourselves. It's long been the ambition...
