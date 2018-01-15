Computing

Office 365 or Google? CTO Mark Ridley explains why he chose different options at different firms

Blenheim Chalcot group CTO Mark Ridley explains why he went with Microsoft at AVADO, despite his preference for Google

O365 or Google? CTO explains why he chose different options at different firms
Mark Ridley, Group CTO, Blenheim Chalcot
  • Mark Ridley
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Most people that know me are well aware that I have a strong personal preference for Google's G Suite over Microsoft's Office 365. Why then, did we choose Office 365 at [digital learning provider] AVADO?...

To continue reading...

More news