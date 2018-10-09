Firms should treat software licence reviews as a material risk to business
Software licence reviews present a significant risk to business - but there are ways to combat them
For almost any large organisation, receiving a notification from an IT vendor that it is going to be conducting a ‘routine software licence review' can be the start of a long and damaging process. Software...
More news
Firms should treat software licence reviews as a material risk to business
Software licence reviews present a significant risk to business - but there are ways to combat them
Government plan to combine smartphone and social media data with medical records
Health secretary Matt Hancock is planning 'predictive prevention' system based on social media activity
It's time for an 'Amazon tax' on online sales, says Tesco CEO
There's a 'lethal lethal cocktail of pressures in the retail industry' says Dave Lewis
Mass lawsuit against Google over data collection thrown out
'Google You Own Us' legal action had claimed that Google collects a vast range of private and personal information about individuals
Back to Top