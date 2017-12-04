Tech trends in 2018: the role of DevOps in ensuring success

Catching up with the Unicorn

Unicorns were one of the hottest topics of 2016 and 2017. But where the billion-dollar technology startup was once the stuff of myth, we see them frequently today, backed in part by a good market and - in part - by a slew of disruptive technology.

This year will be see mainstream companies catch up, and embrace this disruptor mindset. As digital data and technology grows exponentially, it's clear that incremental innovation is not enough for brands to survive. Even the most established companies know that they must now think and act differently when it comes to innovating around new products and services for their customers - and the challenger companies that have disrupted their industries and threatened their existence have sent a clear ‘do or die' message.

So, 2018 will be a key tipping point where the mainstream plays catch up - and the clever implementation of technologies like advanced AR, VR and AI will be a big part of making this happen. We can already see examples of this mindset shift - as some consumer Goliaths (like Wayfair and Apple) embrace AR and VR to offer new, engaging and immersive consumer experiences.

Advanced digital engagement means more context based capabilities, audio and visual alignment, slick and seamless interactions - and of course puts enormous pressure on the tech teams that have to deliver them. And, so, different parties (device manufacturers, application developers, marketers and retailers) developing for AR and VR must work in tandem, towards common goals, for the technology to fulfil its full potential.

The year of the DevOps

What once seemed like a feat only for the Facebooks and Netflixs of the world, DevOps is going mainstream in 2018.

The surge forward in tech-driven customer interactions in all industries make the importance of developer teams even more pronounced - and we believe that 2018 will finally be the ‘year of the DevOps' - where the role is empowered. DevOps will be expected to control the whole lifecycle of product development - and ensure both quality and speed.

Market analyst Forrester Research believes this too. Its data confirms that 50 per cent of organisations are now implementing DevOps - and that the practice has now reached what they call "Escape Velocity". Forrester's questions and discussions with clients have shifted from "What is DevOps?" to "How do I implement at scale?". And, although many companies are still in the experimentation stage with single or multiple pilots - they all are transitioning toward DevOps across their entire enterprise.

And, in a complex, time pressured, environment testing will become even more important-and prioritised. What was once seen as a bottleneck will now become a ‘corkscrew' - allowing organisations to unleash the potential of new apps and services, while ensuring customer satisfaction. And, the freedom for DevOps to take control may also signal a diversifying of testing frameworks. DevOp teams, who may have been tied to one platform (usually Selenium or Appium), will now have the freedom to make choices; and look at alternative platforms like Espresso or XCUItest- or use multiple platforms in tandem, to further speed up the continuous testing activities.

