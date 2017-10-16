Computing

Wireless encryption showing signs of KRACKing?

What is KRACK, and what can you do to counter it?

Wireless encryption showing signs of KRACKing?
Wireless encryption showing signs of KRACKing?
  • Graeme Park
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

This Monday, at 8am EST, the cybersecurity industry received its latest shot of adrenaline as researchers revealed high-severity vulnerabilities in the Wi-Fi Protected Access II (WPA2) protocol: vulnerabilities...

To continue reading...

More news