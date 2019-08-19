Peter Cochrane: AI and the emergent properties of good, bad and evil
Forget Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics', robots will almost certainly go off the rails at some point in the future - but they still won't be as bad as human beings
Almost every day, some kind of Armageddon involving robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) appears to be postulated in the media: malevolent technologies just biding their time before striking to wipe...
Big Data and Analytics
Peter Cochrane: AI and the emergent properties of good, bad and evil
Forget Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics', robots will almost certainly go off the rails at some point in the future - but they still won't be as bad as human beings
Facial recognition begins creeping roll-out across London with installation on Kings Cross estate and Canary Wharf set to follow
Question marks over GDPR opt-outs for facial recognition surveillance systems springing up across London
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist
If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig
BusinessGreen Technology Festival slated for December launch
Inaugural BusinessGreen Technology Festival will unite corporates, investors and clean tech start-ups to help drive the next phase of green technology deployment