Peter Cochrane: Much of what we're told about quantum computing is nonsense
Articles and presentations on quantum computing are often completely wrong, warns Professor Peter Cochrane
I keep reading articles and attending presentations detailing what quantum computers will do for us. The snag is that over 90 per cent of the claims are wrong, and I don't mean in a small way: they are...
More news
Intel Comet Lake line-up leaked
Upcoming 14nm Intel CPUs include 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-10900KF with a boost-clock of 5.2MHz
Playing Minecraft gets the 'creative juices' flowing, suggests research
Computer games can stimulate creativity - but only certain games, under certain circumstances, researchers suggest
Warning over 12 new security flaws found in industrial control systems
ICS flaws highlighted by Tenable come a decade after the Stuxnet worm targeted an Iranian uranium enrichment plant
25 million Android devices infected by new malware variant dubbed 'Agent Smith'
'Agent Smith' malware replaces legitimate applications with malicious versions
Back to Top