Huawei vs US: why trade secrets need to be carefully managed
Trade secrets don't enjoy the same legal protection as patents, warns Withers & Rogers patent attorney John-Paul Rooney. So how should they be protected?
Intellectual property protection has moved centre stage in the US-China trade war, as US criminal investigators consider bringing charges against Huawei for the alleged theft of trade secrets owned by...
Collection #1 data leak part of a bigger cache of compromised email addresses, claims Brian Krebs
Four terabyte data dump also being sold by online seller behind Collection #1
More than 770 million email addresses - with passwords - dumped online
Collection #1, originally posted in December, contains 140 million email addresses that haven't been seen in security breaches before
Blockchain update: WWF-Australia launches sustainable food-tracking blockchain
Consumers can check the provenance of produce via a QR code
