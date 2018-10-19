Computing

AI - where does the liability lie?

Emma Stevens, Associate Solicitor - Dispute Resolution, Coffin Mew, explains the applications of AI across different sectors, and who's responsible when things go wrong

AI – where does the liability lie?
Emma Stevens, Associate Solicitor – Dispute Resolution, Coffin Mew
  • Emma Stevens
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world we live in; by using algorithms to analyse information, recognise patterns and gain insights from data, AI is faster, smarter and more productive...

To continue reading...

More news