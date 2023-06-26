The most important changes in procurement, and how it's impacting budgets
Cloud hyperscalers and the wider datacentre industry aren't being transparent about the extent of idle resource.
Standards will measure the environmental impact of building, running and managing IT operations, including cloud infrastructure.
Dean Clark from GFT discusses the principles and rewards of green coding.
New research shows that despite the best intentions, long term sustainability is taking a back seat to short term commercial imperatives.
What trends will shape corporate sustainability in 2023?
Amazon founder will donate "majority" of wealth to fighting climate change
Exceptionally high temperatures in Europe would not lead to increased water usage in the future, Microsoft believes
Business leaders must look to sustainability for future growth.
Businesses face increasing pressure to be sustainable and environmentally conscious - and it all begins at procurement.
With data centre power, water and land use in the spotlight, which of the business software makers leads the green charge?
The company will invest over $5 billion by the end of the decade to reach its target
Security SaaS provider Zscaler has announced that it has achieved carbon neutral status for 2022 and has set a new goal to reach net zero emissions by 2025. But Zscaler does not publish a link to the emissions and carbon accounting data underlying this...