Tech and data protection law, post-GDPR
James Castro-Edwards of law firm Wedlake Bell argues that the UK needs to demonstrate that it protects personal data to EU standards as Brexit looms
The General Data Protection Regulation (‘GDPR') took effect on 25th May, replacing the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA) and the 1995 Data Protection Directive, from which the DPA stems. The Directive was...
More news
Flagship 'court of cybercrime' to be set-up in London
Lord Chancellor David Gauke to announce new court covering fraud and cybercrime tonight
Facebook confirms acquisition of London-based Bloomsbury AI
Facebook scoops up natural language processing start-up for up to $30m
Intel Coffee Lake-bearing Apple MacBook Pros spotted on Geekbench
Is Apple finally preparing to update its ageing range of laptops?
