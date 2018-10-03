Explainable AI: Dissecting the development of auditable artificial intelligence
Ben Taylor, CEO of Rainbird discusses the issues of transparency in the way that AI operates - especially when it comes to algorithms which make financial, legal or healthcare decisions
We're in the middle of a very public debate about the merits of artificial intelligence. Few topics have divided opinion as much as the current use, and future potential, of AI systems. Their impact...
More news
Windows 10 October update released
Update includes improved Android connectivity and cloud clipboard
Infrastructure providers should re-examine their contracts under the lens of NIS
Companies must inform the ICO of incidents, but that doesn't apply to their cloud providers
Facebook facing GDPR fine of up to £1.25bn over security breach affecting 50 million accounts
Irish Data Protection Commission to rule over Facebook mega-breach
5G news: IBC explores indoor and outdoor applications for 5G
The whitepaper shows how 5G signals can be blocked
Back to Top