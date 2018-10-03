Computing

Explainable AI: Dissecting the development of auditable artificial intelligence

Ben Taylor, CEO of Rainbird discusses the issues of transparency in the way that AI operates - especially when it comes to algorithms which make financial, legal or healthcare decisions

Explainable AI: Dissecting the development of auditable artificial intelligence
Ben Taylor, CEO of Rainbird
  • Ben Taylor
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

We're in the middle of a very public debate about the merits of artificial intelligence. Few topics have divided opinion as much as the current use, and future potential, of AI systems. Their impact...

To continue reading...

More news