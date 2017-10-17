Computing

Packets don't lie: how to expose the DNA of a cyber attack

In the event of a cyber-attack, the ability to quickly and accurately quantify the impact of the incident is paramount

Packets don’t lie: how to expose the DNA of a cyber attack
Packets don’t lie: how to expose the DNA of a cyber attack
  • Cary Wright
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

In the event of a cyber-attack, the ability to quickly and accurately quantify the impact of the incident is paramount. As demonstrated recently in the case of several high-profile data breaches, failure...

To continue reading...

More news