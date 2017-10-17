Packets don't lie: how to expose the DNA of a cyber attack
In the event of a cyber-attack, the ability to quickly and accurately quantify the impact of the incident is paramount
In the event of a cyber-attack, the ability to quickly and accurately quantify the impact of the incident is paramount. As demonstrated recently in the case of several high-profile data breaches, failure...
Digital has moved skills crisis into sharp focus, says digital delivery director, NHS Digital
Rachel Murphy adds her voice to the growing concern from IT leaders that the IT skills base in the UK cannot keep up with demand
Peter Cochrane: Don't try to understand - just remember it
Peter Cochrane slams the British education system for failing to teach children understanding and problem solving
Targeted advanced persistent threat using FinFisher surveillance software identified
Multi-stage attack uses Adobe Flash vulnerability to download FinFisher
