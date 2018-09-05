The art of surviving Oracle and SAP software licence audits
Don't fear the audit, writes Support Revolution's Mark Smith, prepare for it
Filing tax returns with inconsistencies, errors, or other red flags can result in your organisation being faced with a tax audit or investigation. This has the potential to be highly stressful, time-consuming...
More news
Samsung hints at folding smartphone
Rumours suggest an unveiling at Samsung Developer Conference in November
MEPs to vote on controversial copyright law again next week
Fierce lobbying sets artists and publishers against free speech activists and the tech industry, with the vote too close to call
Amazon becomes second US company to hit $1 trillion market capitalisation
Amazon's market capitalisation has doubled over the past 12 months - and tripled since 2015
In cloud the watchword is 'trust but verify' but 'verification is very difficult', says insurer
Cloud computing has 'massive problems', warns Collegiate IT manager Michael Dear, but many organisations are using the cloud effectively
