Computing

Is the AI-powered human the next stage of evolution?

Artificial intelligence will complement, not replace, humans - but we have to help each other

Is the AI-powered human the next stage of evolution?
Vasco Pedro is CEO of AI-powered translation engine Unbabel
  • Vasco Pedro
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

I've long contemplated the relationship we humans have with AI, and how it will evolve as machine intelligence continues its breathless progress. Will technology steal a march, leaving humanity in the...

To continue reading...

More news