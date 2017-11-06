Making peace (and profits) with AI
Mark Gamble, senior director,product marketing, analytics at OpenText, argues that firms need to embrace AI, not fear it
Three years ago, a robot became the world's first company director. Hong-Kong venture capital firm, Deep Knowledge, appointed the robot, named Vital, to find trends ‘not immediately obvious to humans'....
More news
Estonian authorities block national ID cards over ROCA smartcard security flaw
Estonia has binned its national ID cards over smartcard security flaws - obliging citizens to get new ones
Appleby law firm data breach goes public as 'Paradise Papers' finally spill into the press
Queen among the big names outed in latest Panama Papers-style offshore law firm data breach
Student arrested for changing grades through keylogger
American student charged after using keystroke-logging malware to up his grades
