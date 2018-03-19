Robot hands can now mimic human tactile dexterity
The Shadow Dexterous Hand equipped with human skills, designed to operate in human environments and use tools made for humans
From farming to pharma, the Shadow Dexterous Hand is revolutionising the way that robots are used across a number of sectors. Whether used as a remote controlled tele-operated tool, or mounted on a range...
More news
Robot hands can now mimic human tactile dexterity
The Shadow Dexterous Hand equipped with human skills, designed to operate in human environments and use tools made for humans
Chip-and-pin payment cards can be cloned using Prilex malware
UK adopted chip and PIN cards in 2004, but criminals are now trying to break down the security barriers
Saudi oil refinery cyber-attack intended to trigger explosion, claims report
August attack targeted safety systems used in nuclear power stations
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich releases details of new CPU architecture that will be innoculated against Meltdown and Spectre
Architectural adjustments will start with forthcoming Cascade Lake and its 8th-generation Intel Core processors
Back to Top