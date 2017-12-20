Computing

The GDPR: a catalyst for improving data quality

Compliance is a challenge, but the new regulation presents an opportunity to re-shape customer engagement and customer data management strategies

marketing-plan
Direct and online marketing are going to be profoundly affected by the GDPR
The implementation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on 25 May 2018 will directly affect companies holding poor-quality customer data, such as incomplete, out-of-date or duplicate records....

