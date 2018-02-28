Review: 'Data Localization Laws and Policy', by Kuan Hon
It might cost £110, but that's cheap compared to the cost of consulting with the best data protection lawyers - or a fine under GDPR
Any CIO that has, no doubt reluctantly but with a sense of duty, turned their attention to GDPR will almost certainly have heard of Kuan Hon. Kuan Hon is not just director of the Privacy, Security and...
More news
Review: 'Data Localization Laws and Policy', by Kuan Hon
It might cost £110, but that's cheap compared to the cost of consulting with the best data protection lawyers - or a fine under GDPR
Bill Gates calls cryptocurrencies "deadly"
Bill Gates becomes the latest billionaire to slam cryptocurrencies - calling them deadly
Cellebrite claims it can unlock any iPhone
Cellbrite's claims could be a massive breakthrough for law enforcement officials
Microsoft calls on congress to support its campaign against the US Department of Justice
Microsoft's legal boss Brad Smith says American lawmakers are undermining international privacy rights
Back to Top