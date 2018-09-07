Computer says no - is the Tier 2 visa scheme a threat to your business?
Immigration lobbyists say that the Tier 2 Intra Company Transfer visa is a loophole that companies use to move staff to the UK from outside the EU
According to a report by immigration lobbyists Migration Watch UK (MW) the answer is: yes, the Tier 2 visa scheme can pose a threat - at least, part of it. MW has flagged concerns that British IT workers...
More news
Computer says no - is the Tier 2 visa scheme a threat to your business?
Immigration lobbyists say that the Tier 2 Intra Company Transfer visa is a loophole that companies use to move staff to the UK from outside the EU
British Airways admits customer data stolen from website in massive hack
380,000 credit card details stolen from website and app from 21st August to 5th September
US Department of Justice charges alleged North Korean spy Park Jin Hyok over WannaCry and Sony Pictures attacks
Lazarus Group-linked Park Jin Hyok worked for North Korean front company in China, 179-page US Department of Justice indictment claims
British teenage hacker arrested over hoax bomb threats and DDoS attack on ProtonMail
George Duke-Cohan was apparently recruited by criminal group Apophis Squad through playing Minecraft
Back to Top