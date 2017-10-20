The Vanhoef-Piessens effect - the attacks that target WPA encryption
Wi-Fi researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens have presented their findings about KRACK
Not a month seems to go by without a devastating cyber-attack or new critical vulnerability making front-page news. October is no different, and this time it is Wi-Fi under attack. Pre-eminent Wi-Fi researchers...
More news
Visa integrates biometrics for credit card payments
Visa plans to tighten payments with biometric authentication - although 'cardholder not present' will remain a problem
PC maker Purism disables flawed Intel Management Engine
Disabling Intel Management Engine, deeply embedded in Intel CPUs, could circumvent security risks
Microsoft whacks Google with 'responsibly' disclosed remote-code execution flaw in Chrome
"Chrome's relative lack of RCE mitigations means the path from memory corruption bug to exploit can be a short one," sniffs Microsoft