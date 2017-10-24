GDPR: What will happen in the first 72 hours after a data breach?
Alien Vault's Javvad Malik describes how GDPR will change organisations' data breach responses
While the countdown began more than a year ago, it's only now that many organisations are preparing in earnest for GDPR - with the EU regulation coming into full force in just eight months. Many are...
More news
Databricks announces Delta, aimed at revving up AI development
Delta is intended to reduce the data cleaning grunt work inherent in developing machine learning models as well as speeding everything up
Google planning three Pixel smartphones in 2018 - despite the glitches plaguing the Pixel 2
Fishy code-names indicate Google plans to make more smartphones in 2018, despite lacklustre reception to Pixel devices
Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco
New hybrid cloud solution connects on-prem environments with Google Cloud Platform
Equifax facing UK investigation over data breach
Financial Conduct Authority and ICO both taking a long, hard look at Equifax
Back to Top