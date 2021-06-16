Editorial
Editorial Director
Stuart Sumner
Tel: 020 74849744
Email: stuart.sumner@incisivemedia.com
@stuartsumner
Research Director
John Leonard
Tel: 020 74849776
Email: john.leonard@incisivemedia.com
@_johnleonard
Group News Editor
Graeme Burton
Tel: 020 74849849
Email: graeme.burton@incisivemedia.com
@graemeburton
Special Projects Editor
Tom Allen
Tel: 020 74849753
Email: tom.allen@incisivemedia.com
Publishing Team
Publisher
Alan Loader
Tel: 020 74849933
Email: alan.loader@incisivemedia.com
Sales
Sales Director
Paul Harvey
Tel: 020 74849706
Email: paul.harvey@incisivemedia.com
Marketing
Head of Events & Brand Marketing
Rubie Romanay
Tel: 020 74849714
Email: rubie.romanay@incisivemedia.com
Advertising and Sponsorship opportunities
Computing is the UK's leading business technology information resource and a pioneering multimedia brand. The title has been established for nearly 40 years and extends across the widest portfolio of channels in its sector, covering online and mobile versions, news alerts, social media plus a broad range of high-calibre conferences, web seminars, blogs, video and bespoke events. It also runs the most successful awards programme in the UK IT industry.
Computing plays a vital role in informing IT leaders with highly respected analysis used to inform their decisions on how to use technology for the benefit of their organisations. It is essential viewing for IT leaders; not just a source of news and analysis for IT decision-makers, but a place to discuss and debate the latest issues in business technology.
Find out the marketing services that Incisive Media provide to connect you with our audience through our dedicated website:
Find us
Computing
New London House
172 Drury Lane
London
WC2B 5QR
Customer services
UK: +44 1858 438 427
Email: Business.Enquiries@incisivemedia.com