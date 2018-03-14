Computing

Does EU Patent law need to change to account for AI?

Karl Barnfather, chairman of intellectual property firm Withers & Rogers, argues the case for EU patent law to adapt to properly cover innovation

Does EU Patent law need to change to account for AI?
Karl Barnfather, chairman of intellectual property firm Withers & Rogers
  • Karl Barnfather
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Until relatively recently, inventors have been human. However, as machine learning becomes more common, the question of whether European patent law needs to evolve has become more pertinent. Whilst interesting...

To continue reading...

More news