How do we make the IT industry more female friendly?
Elaine Rowlands, UK Head of HR for PCMS Group, discusses equality in the workplace, and what needs to be done to better promote it
In 2018, the world's spotlight has turned firmly upon women. It took the powerful #MeToo movement to focus the news agenda and drive a new global conversation around women's rights. Unsurprisingly,...
More news
Now Eurostar admits to data breach - urges customers to change passwords
Eurostar claims that no payment details have been compromised
Budget 2018: US politicians and business groups attack UK Digital Services Tax
Chancellor Philip Hammond faces US backlash against Digital Services Tax proposal
Microsoft accused of disclosing Indian banking information with US intelligence agencies
Indian press reports raise security questions about cloud computing
How do we make the IT industry more female friendly?
Elaine Rowlands, UK Head of HR for PCMS Group, discusses equality in the workplace, and what needs to be done to better promote it
Back to Top