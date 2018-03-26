What are the biggest customer data management challenges in 2018?
Disparate efforts are no longer enough argues Jim Conning of Royal Mail Data Services
Customer data is the lifeblood of businesses, and ensuring that it is successfully collected, managed, stored and deployed involves deep collaboration between the IT and marketing teams. To underline...
More news
Government launches new cyber security export strategy
Plan intended to help British IT security firms to unlock new contracts
IETF approves new TLS 1.3 transport layer security standard
IETF approves finally TLS 1.3, despite last-minute opposition from the financial sector
EU antitrust authorities threaten to break up Google
EU threat to break-up Google over fears about its dominance and claims of anti-competitive practices
What are the biggest customer data management challenges in 2018?
Disparate efforts are no longer enough argues Jim Conning of Royal Mail Data Services
Back to Top