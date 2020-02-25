Tech Marketing Hub
How do you market your business to CIOs and other IT leaders in an age of perpetual digital disruption? With prospective customers drowning in messages, how do you cut through the noise?
Computing's new hub is designed to challenge conventional thinking and help give marketers the edge. We start with five sessions from the brand's successful recent Tech Marketing & Innovation Forum, staged in London on 14 June 2019, in which experts and entrepreneurs share their experiences and dispense advice on what works for them today.
Selling to the C-suite
Computing's editorial director Stuart Sumner chairs a panel of industry luminaries, giving insights on how to market to the industry's bosses. Panellists include: Jane Deal from The Law Society; Nick Ioannou from RG Partnership; and Terry Willis from...
How tech organisations buy
James Foulkes, co-founder of Kingpin Communications, on what persuades CIOs and their teams to choose you
Case study: Building scalable lead generation that doesn't cost a packet
Lindsay Willott, founder of Customer Thermometer on how she has built a repeatable, scalable lead-generation model without spending a penny on marketing
Brands are different now
Tom Wright, director of content and performance marketing at Incisive Media, describes the shifting role of brands - and brand advertising - in the digital era
Case study: Making a start-up culture work
Rhiannon Monks, CEO of Traveltalk, explains how she has created a start-up culture, founded on experimentation and learning