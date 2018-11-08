Why the only way is up for mobile game revenues
Mark Robinson, CEO of deltaDNA, discusses changing mobile gaming revenues and which new trends are finding success
It's been an incredible decade for mobile games. In just ten years, the mobile phone has become the most popular games console in the world, delivering $70 billion of the games industry's total $138 billion...
More news
Researchers uncover side-channel attacks that target the GPU
The attacks begin with a malicious app that spies on the infected system and steals passwords through GPU rendering
This is what the cyber security will look like once attackers weaponise AI
Artificial intelligence will enable threats to learn as they go, remaining undetected for longer
Most CISOs just don't understand the hacker mentality says security chief
N Brown's Mike Koss says CISOs need to spend more time on the front line
