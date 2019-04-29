Computing

Peter Cochrane: Is it even possible to properly test complex systems?

Systems have reached such a state of complexity that only AI can bring some kind of order, argues Professor Peter Cochrane

It took thousands of years to refine metallurgy - while software is barely 60 years old
  • Peter Cochrane
Over thousands of years, humankind experimented with materials in the making of tools, weapons and artefacts. The refinement of base metals, saw the creation of alloys and even chrome plating at the pinnacles...

