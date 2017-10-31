Managing the mainframe skills gap
The age of big iron is far from over, but as baby boomers retire the skills gap is becoming a problem
Computing's recent research found that companies ‘are using cloud as an add-on rather than a replacement, mixing on-site and public cloud technology.' While the cloud is steadily gaining ground as the...
US on target to expunge Kaspersky products from government systems and networks, says report
Most US federal agencies now comply with order to remove Kaspersky from government systems
Quantum resistant tech wins big at ARM TechCon
IoT security a major topic at ARM TechCon
UK companies need to prepare for next industrial revolution of AI, 3D printing and robots, warns report
Act now or lose out to nimbler, more tech-savvy rivals, British industry warned
Oracle scores ten out of ten - for a critical security flaw in Oracle Identity Manager
Patch without delay, urges Oracle
