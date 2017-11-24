How machine learning boosts personalisation in travel
Models can predict what sort of customer is using a travel website after just a few clicks
She opens the browser, puts the cursor in the search bar, types "cheap flights from Boston to London," and up pops the first ten links from Google's results page. After some surfing, she lands on Skyscanner...
More news
Black Friday: The best deals on the web
The best Black Friday deals on the internet
Top 5 ways to avoid ransomware
Ransomware isnt't going to abate in 2018 - what are the best ways to avoid it?
Elon Musk wins $50m battery tech bet
Elon Musk has created the world's biggest battery in 100 days
Dell teams up with Canonical for new Linux-based computers
Dell unveils new Linux-based PCs
Back to Top