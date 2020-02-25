CIO
Digital transformation at 150-year old insurer: CIO Interview with James Holmes
James Holmes, CIO of North P&I Club, discussing his organisation's digital transformation and use of machine learning to improve critical business processes
Fixing 'collapsing IT infrastructure' at Kew Gardens
Ian McKetty walked into a tricky situation when he became CIO at Kew Gardens, with an under-invested IT estate, unskilled teams and a huge disconnect with the business. Here's how he turned it around
Dawn of a new leader - the flying CIO
Why do some technology leaders spend their entire careers in permanent roles, while others hop between temporary or consultancy posts, or even launch their own business? Computing speaks to CIOs on both side of the fence to hear the pros and cons
The UK IT Awards 2019 - all the best photos of the big night
The UK IT Awards 2019 was a raging success, as this gallery from the big night shows!
Kew Gardens in the market for new business intelligence system
Kew Gardens CIO Ian McKetty tells Computing that all the 'front of house' systems are being replaced: EPOS, CRM and BI
Kew Gardens plans to digitise and release Darwin's data
Ian McKetty, Kew Gardens CIO, tells Computing of plans to create an integrated collections management system to make hundreds of years of scientific research and knowledge accessible to the world
What is an API?
In this video from Delta, Computing's market intelligence service for CIOs, we discuss APIs, including how the most innovative enterprises are using them
The Women in Tech Festival - all the best photos from the day
See all the fun activities, sessions, workshops and events from the Women in Tech Festival - with over 600 people having a blast!
You're already using multi-cloud, whether you know it or not
A panel of IT professionals discuss their multi-cloud strategies, and explain that every business is already across multiple clouds, whether it realises it or not
Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
How Network Rail CIO Aidan Hancock is using data science to speed up your commute
How do you make trains run on time? It turns out you use a mixture of data science, analytics and cloud, according to Hancock
Unlocking the secrets of the universe: an interview with Natural History Museum Interim CIO Ian Golding
The Natural History Museum's interim CIO Ian Golding will leave his role later this year, and talks about the challenges facing his successor
The CIO and CFO rarely agree on digital strategy
Less than a quarter of business leaders say that the CIO and CFO are aligned on the approach to digital transformation
Driving insights from data at BAM
Computing speaks to Kate Collins, Director of Strategic IT Delivery, and Steve Capper, CIO, at construction firm Royal BAM Group
The top 10 best paying roles in tech
Computing analyses the top earning IT roles in the UK - does your role make the cut?
Average UK CIO salary reaches £124,000 per year
Computing looks at average salaries across a range of senior technology leadership positions. Are you being paid what you deserve?
A little less strategy, a little more action: why most successful companies fail at strategy
Does business strategy matter given how few successful organisations have one, asks technology and strategy consultant Mark Ridley
Computing unveils the 2019 IT Leaders 250
The IT Leaders 250 is Computing's definitive listing of the UK's foremost technology professionals
Network Rail appoints Aidan Hancock as group CIO
Ex-BP IT director moves to Network Rail
Interview with Steve Capper, CIO, BAM
The CIO of one of the world's largest construction companies discusses his ambitious programme to centralise IT across 10 federated businesses
The top 10 most in-demand IT skills for 2019
Computing examines the hottest IT skills for 2019, and runs through the average salaries for the top roles. Are you being paid what you're worth?
How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong
Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company
Computing launches Delta - a new market intelligence service for CIOs
Delta is Europe's first truly independent market intelligence service for senior IT professionals
Interview: Belinda Green, learning technologist at the University of Northampton
Green discusses her win at last year's Women in IT Excellence Awards, including what it has meant for her career