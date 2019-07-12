Why BA and Marriott were hit with massive GDPR fines - and how you can avoid one
Coffin Mew's Guy Cartwright explains why BA and Marriott have hit with big GDPR fines - and what you can do to minimise yours if the worst comes to the worst
This week, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) announced its intention to fine British Airways more than £183 million and Marriott International over £99 million for separate breaches of the General...
Making a success of bimodal IT at Esure
DevOps manager Chris Denton on a two-speed approach to software at the online insurer
Google's hyperlocal social networking app Shoelace aims to connect people with common interests
Google's Shoelace app is currently being rolled out to only a select group of users in New York City
US charges Chinese software engineer for theft of trade secrets
William Yao could face up to ten years in prison if convicted - if he returns from China
