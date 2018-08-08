What should tech companies do to promote diversity?
BrightHR Head of Digital Experience Anneka Burrett argues for change in the technology industry to promote diversity
Professional services firm PwC discovered in late 2017 while researching 2000 students, that 78 per cent of them couldn't name a famous female working in tech. A report by Information is Beautiful revealed...
