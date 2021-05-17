Identity and Access Management Hub
Identity and Access Management (IAM) complex area. Businesses often have multiple IAM solutions in place and integrating these in a way that is easy to use, without compromising on security, can be a challenge.
As the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to accelerate digital transformation, and tougher data security regulations puts greater pressure on organisations, they are quickly realising robust IAM is as much about user experience and manageability as it is cyber security.
This hub, in partnership with Okta, will explore the range of issues affecting IT leaders at various stages of their IAM journeys. With a particular focus on the fintech and financial services industries, it will delve into both the opportunities and the barriers when it comes to IAM adoption, what IT pros are doing to ensure ease of use, and how all of this can help them win over users.
It will also ask how organisations can look beyond regulatory compliance and see IAM as an opportunity for innovation.
Okta buys fellow identity and access management specialist Auth0 for $6.5 billion
Auth0 will continue as an independent entity, being integrated into Okta’s platform over time
Delta: Microsoft's identity management lead is under threat
Identity management underwent dramatic changes following the coronavirus pandemic - including the leading vendors' positions
How has the global pandemic changed identity management?
Cloud-first vendors are making big gains as the remote working trend accelerates
User acceptance: the biggest I&AM hurdle
The holy grail of I&AM is to actually improve the user experience while making the business more secure, but most organisations are a long way from that
Deskflix: Who are you and how can I be sure?
Identity and access management can be a tricky balancing act to get right
Deskflix Season Seven: Identity and access management
Identity and access management has become even more important in the remote working revolution
Please, I'm Ben Todd and there's only one of me: The case for a unified identity
We need a single digital identity to authenticate us at work, prove who we are to our energy company, and let us log in seamlessly to our favourite news site
Are your customers who they say they are?
Identity is at the heart of digital transformation
Keeping your remote workforce secure during the pandemic
Cybercrime is rising sharply as opportunistic and immoral criminals take advantage of the disruption
Deskflix Season One: Empowering the Remote Working Revolution
Join us for the first part of our virtual event series
Hitachi Capital rolls out identity-as-a-service to handle huge rise in loan applications post-lockdown
Lender is extending its use of Nomidio IDV to speed application processing for the UK government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS)
When hunting for a new IT solution, understand the problem first
Ian Hill of BAM Group warns against being distracted by bells and whistles
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
Online identity: With the failure of Gov.UK Verify should Britain follow the Nordic model?
UK should consider adopting Norway's BankID model, says Signicat's John Erik Setsaas
Do you know about the power of privileged access?
Attackers often target superuser accounts with access to data and systems - how do you protect them?
Machine identities are just as important to protect as humans'
Protecting human identities is important for businesses - and machines are the same
NHS Digital plans to roll out services based on Gov.UK Verify from October
One digital identity to rule all health service 'interactions'?
IoT: security first, innovation second?
Securing identity data for IoT environments must be a foundation of identity and access management infrastructure, says Hans Zandbelt
Cloud security: The top tips from the experts
Computing asked the experts for their top tips to help businesses use the cloud securely. Here's what they said
Blockchain: not the Messiah
Blockchain is an ingenious technological development, but it's far from being the saviour many are looking for
Government should adopt blockchain to improve public services, claims UK's chief scientist
'It has the potential to redefine the relationship between government and the citizen in terms of data sharing, transparency and trust,' says Sir Mark Walport
The Children's Society aims to drive efficiency with e-documents and mobile working
Technology-driven efficiency drive at 134-year-old children's charity
Five reasons why fintech is at the forefront of the privacy revolution
Issues of privacy, trust and security come to a head in the fast-moving world of financial technology, as John Leonard finds out
Report - IT departments hindering data access as only 46 per cent of top execs can get the information they require
PwC and Iron Mountain report alleges IT can be unnecessary impediment to the exploitation of business data
Abuse consumers' personal data and your business will be destroyed, says Ariadne Capital MD Amit Pau
'Those brands that do not actually embrace the fact that it's my data and that I need to accrue economic value will no longer be in business,' says VC head
For Ping Identity, winning a Computing Vendor Excellence Award is validation for its 'next-gen' access management platform
'All of the hard work we've put in behind the scenes is worth it,' says Ping Identity's Clare Rees
Identity and access management: CIOs discuss the trials and pitfalls
How hard is IAM to properly control and implement? Twelve Computing IT Leaders Club members give their views