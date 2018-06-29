Optimising cloud economics to future-proof the business
Separating compute and storage is one answer to retaining flexibility in business analytics
It's impossible to predict the future analytical needs of a business. Its storage needs today may not be sufficient next year, particularly when its workload requirements have, say, grown five-fold. As...
Blockchain update: Stratis unveils sidechains for bespoke blockchain development
Stratis blockchain-as-a-service is aimed at C# developers in the finance sector
5G news: Huawei will launch bypass Qualcomm in first 5G phone next year
Huawei will launch its 5G handset 'before June 2019'
Hiscox replatforms to Microsoft Azure
Insurance firm choose Azure due to relationship with Microsoft, and starts working in a DevOps way
