GDPR
Do we need tougher breach notification rules?
The Travelex ransomware raises the question, once again, of whether organisations should be obliged to provide more information
Health secretary Matt Hancock: Coronavirus response work covered by exemptions from GDPR
'GDPR has a clause excepting work in the overwhelming public interest', says Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock
Brave accuses Google of infringing the 'purpose limitation' principle of GDPR
Brave describes Google's privacy policies as 'hopelessly vague and unspecific'
UK publishes framework for talks on post-Brexit EU-UK data flows
Trade in 'data enabled services' between the UK and EU is valued at more than £120 billion
Cathay Pacific fined £500,000 by ICO for failing to protect customers' personal data
Cathay Pacific hit with the largest pre-GDPR fine the ICO can levy for exposing details of 9.4 million customers worldwide between 2014 and 2018
EU unveils 'human centric' artificial intelligence data strategy
New strategy intended to both fuel the development of AI and data-driven business across the EU, as well as to regulate it
Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago
GDPR claims €114m in fines in under two years - with more to come this year
European data protection authorities have received more than 160,000 data-breach notifications since GDPR came into force in May 2018
ICO: Travelex hasn't reported a data breach
'The company has not reported a data breach,' ICO tells Computing, but adds that they may be required to 'explain why it wasn't reported'
ICO orders Brexit Party to respond to subject-access requests dating back to May
Brexit Party claims it has been the target of a concerted campaign by activists
Microsoft updates privacy policy following intervention by EU data protection watchdog
Microsoft amends cloud privacy policy following investigation by European Data Protection Supervisor
Secondary data is draining your budget and putting you at risk of fines, says iomart
John Burrowes MBCS, business strategy consultant, iomart, warned the audience at Computing's Cloud & Infrastructure Live conference that they must get on top of their data
Using cloud? Watch out for the regulators, warns Pinsent Masons
Simon Colvin, global head of technology, Media & Telecommunications, at law firm Pinsent Masons explains what cloud providers and customers need to watch out for as regulators step up their stringency
How Google uses secret 'push pages' to share personal details with advertisers
Combined with tracking cookies supplied by Google, push pages enable organisations to identify individual web browsers, claims Brave's Johnny Ryan
Google accused of using secret web pages to leak users' personal data to advertising firms
The evidence in support of the claim was submitted to Ireland's Data Protection Commission by Brave's Johnny Ryan
Four ways data strategies are evolving to enable business growth
Digital transformation means removing the data silos
Microsoft faces new GDPR privacy investigation over Windows 10 telemetry
Ireland's Data Protection Commission to investigate claims of "new, potentially unlawful" uses of personal data harvesting by Windows 10
Biometrics of one million people discovered on publicly accessible database
Biostar 2 database, used for access control by police, defence contractors and banks, found online unprotected and unencrypted
Facial recognition begins creeping roll-out across London with installation on Kings Cross estate and Canary Wharf set to follow
Question marks over GDPR opt-outs for facial recognition surveillance systems springing up across London
Marriott takes $126m GDPR charge over Starwood hotel reservation system data breach
Marriott has set aside the cash to cover an anticipated £99m fine under GDPR for its November 2018 security breach
Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist
If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig
Enterprise software transmits terabytes of data to vendors without customers' knowledge
In one case, a software package sent data to an IP address flagged for hosting malicious programmes
Websites using Facebook's 'Like' button subject to GDPR data rules
Social media plug-ins, such as Facebook's 'Like' button, make a website operator a joint data controller, European Court of Justice rules