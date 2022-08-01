Helen Mannion

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Helen Mannion

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Helen is passionate about data: it is her job to use data to help companies make more effective decisions, remove the noise and show them how they can develop and improve. She is a specialist in interpreting and converting raw data into intelligence.

Helen is Specsavers' global data officer, a role she has held since 2019. There, she oversees the design and development of data management systems like data warehouses, data stores and business intelligence systems. Although there are about 100 people at the company doing "detailed analytics" today, she expects a big uptick over the next two and a half years.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

