Rising Stars 30

Meet 2024's brightest young tech talent

Young IT professionals provide the energy, passion, drive and ideas that all organisations need to thrive.

But sometimes their efforts go unrecognised beyond their close group. At Computing we are determined to honour them wherever they are, whether they are in software, security or support.

The Rising Stars 30 is a far-from-exhaustive alphabetical list drawn from our events and awards that showcases 30 young professionals who have really made their mark.