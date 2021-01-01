You are currently accessing Computing via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Young IT professionals provide the energy, passion, drive and ideas that all organisations need to thrive.
But sometimes their efforts go unrecognised beyond their close group. At Computing we are determined to honour them wherever they are, whether they are in software, security or support.
The Rising Stars 30 is a far-from-exhaustive alphabetical list drawn from our events and awards that showcases 30 young professionals who have really made their mark.