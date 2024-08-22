IT Leaders Summit agenda announced: Here are the key sessions and speakers

The event begins with a welcome breakfast, providing a great opportunity to network with industry peers and start building valuable connections. Computing editor Tom Allen opens the day, followed by research director John Leonard's overview of the year's IT developments, setting the stage for the day's discussions.

Attendees then dive into a series of key sessions, including a must-attend keynote by Dan Harris, founder & CEO of Neurodiversity in Business, addressing the role of neurodiversity in fostering innovative and inclusive work environments. This will be an important session providing practical advice for all attendees.

Fireside chats

After the success of our one-to-one 'fireside chat' sessions in recent years, they make a triumphant return at the IT Leaders Summit.

First, Tom Allen will speak to Kavita Reddi from Voxta about AI's impact on the job market. Later in the day, Penny Horwood will covere data protection and compliance challenges in the tech era with Heather Dawe, chief data scientist and head of responsible AI from UST.

Additionally, we'll have a presentation by a guest from the National Cyber Security Centre, who will provide insights into emerging trends and innovations in cybersecurity.

New networking sessions

New for 2024, our speed networking sessions allow attendees to connect with multiple peers over two 20-minute time slots, facilitated by questions provided and led by IT executives.

The IT Leaders Summit also features the return of our tailored boardroom appointments with vendors, offering frank and open discussions on new products.

Designed specifically for top-level IT professionals, the IT Leaders Summit is an important event in the Q3 calendar, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of the industry. Whether you're looking to stay ahead of emerging trends or seeking insights into how these developments will impact your role, this event has you covered. View the full agenda here.

