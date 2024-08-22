IT Leaders Summit agenda announced: Here are the key sessions and speakers

Making you the heart of the action

clock • 2 min read
IT Leaders Summit agenda announced: Here are the key sessions and speakers

The IT Leaders Summit is a free event for end-user IT professionals, taking place on 18th September in London, where we'll delve into the newest tech solutions, emerging trends and more - and we've just released the full agenda.

The event begins with a welcome breakfast, providing a great opportunity to network with industry peers and start building valuable connections. Computing editor Tom Allen opens the day, followed by research director John Leonard's overview of the year's IT developments, setting the stage for the day's discussions.

Attendees then dive into a series of key sessions, including a must-attend keynote by Dan Harris, founder & CEO of Neurodiversity in Business, addressing the role of neurodiversity in fostering innovative and inclusive work environments. This will be an important session providing practical advice for all attendees.

Click here for the full agenda

Fireside chats

After the success of our one-to-one 'fireside chat' sessions in recent years, they make a triumphant return at the IT Leaders Summit.

First, Tom Allen will speak to Kavita Reddi from Voxta about AI's impact on the job market. Later in the day, Penny Horwood will covere data protection and compliance challenges in the tech era with Heather Dawe, chief data scientist and head of responsible AI from UST.

Additionally, we'll have a presentation by a guest from the National Cyber Security Centre, who will provide insights into emerging trends and innovations in cybersecurity.

New networking sessions

New for 2024, our speed networking sessions allow attendees to connect with multiple peers over two 20-minute time slots, facilitated by questions provided and led by IT executives.

The IT Leaders Summit also features the return of our tailored boardroom appointments with vendors, offering frank and open discussions on new products.

Register for free

Designed specifically for top-level IT professionals, the IT Leaders Summit is an important event in the Q3 calendar, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of the industry. Whether you're looking to stay ahead of emerging trends or seeking insights into how these developments will impact your role, this event has you covered. View the full agenda here

Mark your calendars for Wednesday 18th September and join us at the 5-star London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square. Secure your place for free here.

Become a free member of Computing

Want to be the first to know about exclusive events just like this? Become a Computing member for free, and gain access to discounted events, daily news articles keeping you updated on the latest in tech, and so much more. Click here to sign up for free.

Related Topics

You may also like
NCSC to revamp cyber defence services

Government

NCSC to revamp cyber defence services

Will only deliver solutions where the market is not able to

clock 02 August 2024 • 3 min read
How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Security Technology

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

Savings came from lower licencing costs and fewer training and service requirements

clock 24 April 2024 • 4 min read
Register now for the IT Leaders Summit 2024

Leadership

Register now for the IT Leaders Summit 2024

From AI to cyber threats and recruitment, there's something for everyone

clock 22 April 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Improving the user experience through cloud innovation: DLGs shift to Azure Virtual Desktop

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Liverpool City Region HDD project trials new Open RAN at Salt & Tar Festival

03 September 2024 • 4 min read
05

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Interview: Content Guru, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist
Leadership

Interview: Content Guru, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

'Resilient, scalable - that's what makes us different'

Computing Staff
clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
Interview: Cloudsource, Digital Technology Leaders Awards winner 2024
Leadership

Interview: Cloudsource, Digital Technology Leaders Awards winner 2024

'Digital services have never been more important to the modern world'

Computing Staff
clock 29 August 2024 • 2 min read
IT Leaders Summit agenda announced: Here are the key sessions and speakers
Leadership

IT Leaders Summit agenda announced: Here are the key sessions and speakers

Making you the heart of the action

Computing Staff
clock 22 August 2024 • 2 min read