Computing names the UK's most influential IT leaders

We're all about the IT leader here at Computing. Whether it's the CIO, CTO, CDO, CISO or another title, these are the people responsible for modernising, innovating and building the future.

Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond - and with decades of experience in the industry across the editorial team - every year we determine which of the UK's CIOs, VPs, directors, heads and leads has made the most outstanding contributions to their sector and the industry overall.

To produce this list, we took into account factors like size of department, duration in role and level of transformation achieved. Then, working with industry experts, we undertook the challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

Celebrating and honouring

The modern IT leader's responsibility goes far beyond just making sure the servers are switched on. They are horizon scanners: visionaries who watch future tech, assessing the opportunities – and challenges – it might present.

That's why we've decided to carry on recognising those individuals who are distinguishing themselves socially, as we did last year; whether it's through tech for good initiatives, promoting equality and diversity or volunteering in the third sector.

Of course, social good alone is not enough to earn a spot on the list. Everyone named here is a technologist to the roots.

Tom Allen, editor of Computing, said, "IT leadership is a demanding, stressful job, but everyone named on the 2024 list is thriving, showing the real strengths of modern IT.

"They're achieving outstanding technical transformations, helping people from underrepresented groups and leading their organisations into the future.

"I'd like to offer both my congratulations and my thanks for the outstanding work each and every one of them is doing."

