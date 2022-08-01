Caroline Dickie

Caroline is a CIO with a wealth of experience setting up, transforming and running IT organisations in multi-billion global organisations and SMEs, worldwide. Although she is currently in financial services, she has also worked in the pharmaceuticals and not-for-profit sectors.

As CIO at British International Investment (previously CDC Group), Caroline runs the technology team and provides strategic leadership to develop and implement IT initiatives to support the business. For this she pulls on her past experience in transforming and leading IT organisations, where she has developed and implemented group-wide IT strategies, as well as delivered change and govered worldwide teams.