Today is your last chance to enter the 2024 IT Leaders 100

Computing is all about the IT leader. Whether you're a CIO, CTO, CDO, chief engineer, digital director or any of the hundreds of other titles used to denote tech seniority, you are both our foundation and our passion.

Every year we publish the IT Leaders 100, a definitive list of the most influential, creative and inspiring technologists in the UK today. We've featured people from every sector and organisations both large and small - our way of giving back to the community that has made us who we are today.

But there's not long left to put your name forward - entries close at midnight tonight. Don't worry, though, it only takes five minutes to enter this year's list.

Simply open the submission form, or use the form below, and fill in your or your nominee's details for consideration in the 2024 edition of the IT Leaders 100.

Lesley Salmon, global CIO at Kellanova, who was featured on the list last year, said, "If you want to learn something new from someone with great IT experience, then use the IT Leaders 100 to your advantage. Connect, collaborate, and see what opportunities you can create together or what challenges you can overcome with mentorship and guidance from great leaders in this industry."

As an added bonus, everyone who reaches the final 100 will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher: a congratulations for being a leading figure in the UK IT market.

When drawing up the final list we take into account factors like duration in role, level of transformation and major IT achievements. We also some lighter questions to get a sense of the person behind the title: from 'How did you get into IT?' to 'What's your secret talent?' We can't wait to see what you've got in store for us this year.

Once we've shortlisted the entries, we work with industry experts on the incredibly challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

Each entrant should only submit themselves once - multiple entries will not increase your chance of being on the final list.

Submissions close today, so don't wait. Fill in the form below to enter, or click this link.